Key Points Realty Income, Johnson & Johnson, and Chevron are three dividend stocks offering market-beating yields with analyst and institutional support in mid-2026.

Realty Income yields 5.1% with nearly 40 years of distribution growth, while Chevron yields approximately 4.25% backed by 25 analysts and a 72% buy-side bias.

Johnson & Johnson's defensive healthcare business, 2.2% yield roughly double the S&P 500, and expanding product pipeline position it as a reliable income pick for 2026.

There are many reasons why investors want reliable yields, including predictable cash flow, protection against volatility and inflation, and compounding returns. When it comes to timing, there is virtually no bad time to buy yield.

The question is which dividend stocks are good buys in July and set up to deliver market-beating yields as their share prices rise. In the end, it's all about total returns. A high yield is only as good as the underlying stock. If the stock price falls to offset the gains, investors would be better served investing elsewhere.

Realty Income Corp.: A Perfect Stock for Income Investors

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) is a REIT providing triple-net leases to the world’s leading companies. The benefit to enterprises is unlocking real estate value, as they can sell established properties to realize capital gains and then rent them back as corporate expenses. The benefit for Realty Income and its investors is a highly visible, unimpeded cash flow stream enabling robust dividend payments.

Realty Income is a high-yielding issue, delivering an annualized 5.2% with shares near $62. The payment is high relative to its earnings, but free cash flow matters. Free cash flow provides ample coverage, sufficient to enable reinvestment and balance sheet maintenance. Highlights in 2026 include margin improvements and free cash flow growth. Looking ahead, investors can expect Income Realty to not only continue its payments but also increase its distribution annually.

The company has increased its distribution for over 31 years and is on track to be crowned a Dividend King. Being crowned King is a significant event for this or any stock, as it will increase stock ownership.

Sell-side trends are supportive for Realty Income this summer. While analysts' revisions have been mixed in recent months, coverage is increasing, sentiment is firming, and price targets are relatively steady. With a high-single-digit increase forecast as of early July, the consensus provides an incentive for ownership, while institutions accumulate and limit downside risk.

Johnson & Johnson: Aggressively Defensive in 2026

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is an attractive dividend pick in mid-2026 because its defensive, health-focused business is insulated from many of the macroeconomic headwinds that are weighing on broader market sentiment.

In addition, the approximately 2.1% yield is about double the S&P 500, well covered and expected to increase at year’s end. Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend King with the capacity to double its already substantial streak of distribution increases.

2026 stock price action is underpinned by factors including prior spin-offs, an expanding product pipeline, and analysts' sentiment trends. The spin-off of its consumer business helped improve focus, creating two pure-plays able to pursue growth objectives more efficiently. Now, with the company investing heavily in its future, the product pipeline is expanding, driving expectations of sustainable growth and margin expansion, as well as bullish trends among analysts.

Analyst trends provide a robust tailwind for JNJ’s stock price. While consensus assumes fair value with shares near $255, coverage is increasing, sentiment is firming, and price target revisions are pushing the high-end range well above current highs. Institutions also limit risk, buying at a $2-to-$1 pace over the trailing 12 months.

Chevron: High-Yielding, Cheap, Quality Exposure to Energy Markets

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is a high-yielding energy name well positioned for the long term, with exposure to crude and natural gas markets. Its dividend is among the highest-yielding in its industry, paying an approximate 4.25%annual yield in early July. Among its attractions is the high price of oil, which drives robust margins and expectations for windfall 2026 profits. Other attractions include aggressive investment in existing and new oilfields, which set the stage for sustainable operations in the long term.

Analysts and institutions are buying into this investment in 2026, limiting the downside risk while forecasting a double-digit upside. MarketBeat data reveal 25 analysts covering the stock, a 72% Buy-side bias, and about 20% upside to the consensus, with high-end targets implying about 40% upside.

Catalysts for share prices include oil prices, which will likely remain elevated relative to the last three to five years, with potential for another spike to historically high levels. The Strait of Hormuz is open, but critical infrastructure remains impaired, and global stockpiles are down by a high single-digit amount year-over-year.

Chevron, like Johnson & Johnson, buys back shares as part of its capital return program. Share count reduction runs in the low single-digit range but may accelerate as the year progresses. Windfall profits have, in prior periods, been focused in that direction, providing investors with additional leverage.

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