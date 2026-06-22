Key Points AGNC and ARR offer monthly dividend yields above 14%, but both face significant interest-rate risk.

Gladstone Investment delivers a lower yield with a stronger history of dividend stability and growth.

Monthly dividend stocks can provide predictable cash flow and faster compounding for income-focused investors.

“Staying the course” to manage volatility in the stock market is much easier for investors who have time on their side. However, when investors get closer to the time when they need the money, preservation of capital becomes more important than getting a return on capital.

This is where monthly dividend stocks can hold real appeal for investors looking for passive income. Monthly payouts can match regular expenses with less discipline than quarterly payouts.

But time and structure are important. Monthly dividend payers offer faster compounding. So, younger investors who reinvest their dividends have capital going to work 12 times per year instead of four. Over time, more frequent compounding can meaningfully accelerate total return.

Most monthly dividend stocks are real estate investment trusts (REITs). Tax law requires these dividends to be taxed as ordinary income, not at the lower qualified dividend rate. This is where structure is important. Many investors find monthly dividend stocks work better as part of a tax-advantaged account that may be separate from a growth account.

An Inflation Hedge or Rate Trap?

Before committing capital to monthly dividend stocks in this environment, investors need to make an assessment of the current macroeconomic outlook. Because inflation and interest rates can have a conflicting impact on these stocks.

Monthly dividend stocks are generally seen as at least a partial inflation hedge. Many REIT leases have rent escalators tied to the consumer price index (CPI) or fixed annual increases. That means, depending on the REIT, net operating income (NOI) can increase. And since REITs are required to pay at least 90% of their earnings as dividends, this can mean a higher payout.

On the other hand, REITs carry significant debt, leaving them exposed to rising interest rates. When borrowing costs increase, NOI margins decline, which may make bonds a better option for income-focused investors. That was the case in 2022 and 2023 when the Federal Reserve took rates from near zero to near 5%.

Due diligence is required. Here are three monthly dividend stocks trading under $20 that income-focused investors should know.

AGNC Offers a Double-Digit Yield With Rate Sensitivity

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is a mortgage REIT (mREIT). It invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Those securities carry payment guarantees from U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, providing a layer of credit protection.

The income model is built on spread—borrowing at short-term rates and investing in higher-yielding MBS. When that spread is favorable, the dividend flows. AGNC currently pays 12 cents per share monthly, or $1.44 annually, for a yield of around 14%.

The yield is eye-catching, but context matters. The annual payout has declined from $2.30 per share in 2016 to $1.44 today. The dividend has been stable since 2020, but the path to that stability ran through years of reductions. Investors should monitor the interest rate environment closely, as it directly drives dividend sustainability.

The rate environment is the key variable. AGNC's leverage ratio sits at approximately 7.4x tangible book value. Rising borrowing costs compress the spread that funds the dividend. Book value also declined 50 cents per share in Q1 2026, a reminder that total return here includes more than the payout.

ARMOUR Residential Delivers High Income But Higher Risk

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR) operates a similar model to AGNC. It invests in agency MBS backed by government-sponsored entities. The primary difference is size. ARMOUR is smaller, which amplifies both its upside and its risk.

ARR currently pays 24 cents per share monthly, or $2.88 annually. The yield sits near 17%, which is one of the highest in the mREIT space. But that yield comes with a payout ratio above 100% relative to GAAP earnings, which warrants attention.

ARR's dividend per share has declined at an average rate of roughly 17% per year over the past decade. Investors who bought ARR five years ago have seen meaningful payout erosion, even as the yield percentage appeared stable.

However, distributable earnings, the metric mREITs use to assess dividend coverage, looked healthier in Q1 2026. ARMOUR earned 76 cents per share against a 72-cent per share quarterly dividend. That provides a narrow margin of safety. It also means that ARMOUR is sensitive to rising interest rates.

ARR is a high-risk, high-yield position. The monthly cash flow is substantial relative to the share price, but history suggests it will not be permanent at current levels.

Gladstone Investment Provides a More Durable Dividend

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) is structured differently from the other two names on this list. It is a Business Development Company (BDC), not a REIT. But like REITs, BDCs are required by law to distribute at least 90% of taxable income to shareholders. The obligation to pay is structurally similar.

GAIN focuses on lower-middle-market U.S. businesses. It provides a mix of debt and equity financing. In that way, it functions more like a private equity vehicle than a traditional mortgage portfolio.

GAIN currently pays eight cents per share monthly, or 96 cents annually on the base dividend. That puts the base yield in the 6–7% range. That's well below AGNC and ARR, but still above the 10-year Treasury note. However, GAIN has a history of paying special dividends from capital gains realizations, which can materially boost total yield in any given year.

The dividend trend here runs in the opposite direction of its peers. Over the past five years, GAIN's dividend per share growth rate has been modestly positive—a meaningful contrast to the persistent cuts at AGNC and ARR.

For investors prioritizing durability over maximum yield, GAIN offers a more defensible income stream. Investors get a dividend with more room to sustain itself, and a business model less directly exposed to Federal Reserve rate decisions.

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