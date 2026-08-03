Key Points
- ASML’s dividend yield remains modest, but its latest increase adds an income angle to a stock known mostly for growth.
- U.S. investors should understand ASML’s dividend cadence because interim and final payments are not directly comparable.
- ASML’s dominant lithography position and strong outlook help support the dividend increase, though China remains a risk to watch.
ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) has been a big-time winner so far in 2026, delivering a total return above 50%. However, many investors may not be aware that ASML also recently announced a substantial dividend increase. On a year-over-year (YOY) basis, ASML’s interim dividend recently rose 17%.
As a non-U.S. company, there are several factors that investors need to understand about ASML’s dividend. These include the payment structure, tax considerations, and the signal this increase sends to investors.
ASML’s Payout Structure, Latest Increase, and Yield
Generally speaking, companies in the United States pay a stable quarterly dividend over the course of a year. However, many international companies, particularly those in Europe, have a different dividend payout cadence. In the case of ASML, the company pays three “interim” dividends per year and then ends with one “final” dividend. The three interim payments are typically equal in size, while the final dividend tends to be larger.
That structure can make ASML’s dividend look confusing at first. Its final dividend for 2025 was 2.70 euros per share (approx. $3.18), while its most recent dividend was €1.88 per share (approx. $2.15). Comparing those two payments makes the latest dividend look like a decrease, but investors should compare interim dividends with interim dividends and final dividends with final dividends.
On that basis, ASML’s first interim dividend increased from €1.60 to €1.88, or from about $1.86 last year to roughly $2.15 this year. For U.S. investors, that works out to an increase of around 16%. If a similar increase carried through the full-year payout, ASML’s annual dividend would land near $10 per share, implying a yield of roughly 0.6%. Investors should also remember that ASML’s dividend is generally subject to a 15% foreign withholding tax, which can reduce the cash yield U.S. investors actually receive.
ASML: Sustainable Payout, Confident Outlook
Although ASML’s dividend yield is not large by any means, especially when adjusting for taxes, there are still several notable takeaways. First off, the company has an extremely strong payout ratio that sits well below 30%. This makes ASML's dividend highly sustainable going forward and provides significant room for further increases.
The company’s increase also points to strong confidence in its business outlook. Companies tend to increase dividends only when they believe they can sustain these payments over the long run. This comes as dividend decreases can frighten investors, showing that a firm is not prudently allocating its capital. This dynamic also underscores the importance of understanding ASML’s dividend cadence, as its latest dividend may initially appear to be a decrease.
ASML has many reasons to be confident in its outlook. It indisputably has one of the strongest competitive positions of any company in the world. Many believe that ASML is Europe’s most important company, as it is the continent’s primary avenue for influencing the AI infrastructure market.
ASML derives its power from having an effective monopoly on extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines. EUV machines are non-negotiable pieces of equipment when it comes to manufacturing the world’s most advanced semiconductors.
ASML demonstrated its strength in its latest quarter. Sales increased by around 21% YOY, and its gross margin expanded 100 basis points versus Q1 to 54%. Meanwhile, ASML increased its full-year sales guidance to €44 billion (approx. $50.72 billion) at the midpoint, implying growth of over 30%. The company also sees its EUV revenue rising 45% and is eyeing 75% growth from memory customer sales. ASML also forecasts strong full-year gross margins of 54% to 56%.
Analysts See ASML’s Impressive Performance Continuing, Watch China Sales
Although small, ASML’s dividend is not as simple as that of U.S. companies, and it is worth understanding these differences to avoid payout surprises. Investors should also take into account the confident forward-looking signal its latest increase sends. Even as ASML has gone on a very strong run, Wall Street analysts remain bullish. The MarketBeat consensus price target for ASML is near $1,970, implying nearly 20% upside.
Looking ahead, one item worth paying attention to is the trajectory of ASML's revenue in China, which it expects to account for around 20% of total sales in 2026. According to recent reports, a Chinese firm has begun producing deep-ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines. These machines are less advanced than EUV machines, but account for most of ASML's Chinese revenue. ASML's Chinese revenue falling materially short of its 20% target could indicate erosion of its market share in the country. However, it is unclear whether these Chinese-made systems will be technologically adequate and actually create negative consequences for ASML.
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Companies Mentioned in This Article:
|Company
|Current Price
|Price Change
|Dividend Yield
|P/E Ratio
|Consensus Rating
|Consensus Price Target
|ASML (ASML)
|$1,629.00
|flat
|0.45%
|50.68
|Moderate Buy
|$1,970.33
About Leo Miller
Experience
Leo Miller has been a contributing author for DividendStocks.com since 2024.
- Professional Background: Leo Miller is a financial writer with a background in investment research and market analysis. He has held roles as an investment research associate at Laird Norton Wetherby and as a research analyst at Sungarden Investment Publishing, where he gained hands-on experience evaluating equities and portfolio strategies.
- Credentials: He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business, a top-ranked public business school. He has passed the CFA Level II exam.
- Finance Experience: Leo began researching and investing in gold mining stocks in 2019 and started writing about finance and investing in 2021. He joined DividendStocks.com as a contributing writer in 2024, where he covers both stocks and ETFs. A strong research foundation and direct exposure to financial markets shape his perspectives.
- Writing Focus: He specializes in tech stocks, dividend-paying companies, ETFs, and value-oriented opportunities. His work emphasizes clarity, actionable insights, and education for investors at all levels.
- Investment Approach: Leo follows a disciplined, long-term investing strategy rooted in fundamental analysis, with a strong focus on economics, sector and industry research, and passive investing principles.
- Inspiration: Leo finds the stock market endlessly compelling and enjoys the challenge of separating meaningful data from noise. He’s passionate about analyzing what makes businesses stand out—and sharing those insights to guide informed investment decisions. As he puts it, “Performing strong analysis requires separating the wheat from the chaff.”
- Fun Fact: Leo credits his grandfather for sparking his interest in investing and is a lifelong animal lover.
- Areas of Expertise: Fundamental analysis, economics, industry and sector analysis
Education
Bachelor in Business Administration, Finance, Foster School of Business at University of Washington