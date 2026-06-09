Key Points Frontline, Nordic American Tankers, and Euroseas all raised dividends recently, with Frontline boosting its payout by approximately 50% after reporting its highest quarterly adjusted profit since 2004.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran conflict reshaped crude shipping patterns, driving sharply higher tanker earnings and significant share price gains across multiple companies.

Tanker and shipping dividends can deliver indicated yields exceeding 16%, but payouts fluctuate quarterly with earnings and can decline as rapidly as they rise.

Tanker and shipping stocks might not be the first thing that comes to investors' minds when they think of “high yield." However, shipping companies can sometimes deliver very significant dividends when times are good. Times are, in fact, good for several names in this space, leading to significant dividend increases. Some of these dividend boosts were huge, coming in as high as 50%.

It is important to note that companies in this industry often change their dividends on a quarterly basis. Thus, payouts can fall as quickly as they rise, and investors should not count on consistently high yields. Nonetheless, the latest dividend updates show why shipping stocks can become powerful, if unpredictable, income plays during strong market cycles.

Frontline: Boosts Dividend 50% as Earnings Hit Multi-Decade High

Shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO), one of the world’s largest crude oil tanker companies, are up almost 60% so far in 2026. This comes as Frontline reported its highest quarterly adjusted profit since 2004 at $344.9 million, or an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran conflict reshaped crude shipping patterns and sent tanker earnings sharply higher.

Given this historically strong adjusted profit, Frontline lifted its quarterly dividend to $1.55 per share, an approximately 50% increase over the prior quarter.

Frontline’s dividend is payable on June 23 to shareholders of record as of the June 12 close. Notice that Frontline’s dividend per share is equal to its adjusted EPS. This is by design—the company essentially always pays out every cent of adjusted profit as dividends. Thus, because earnings can dramatically fluctuate, so can dividends.

At its current level, Frontline’s dividend implies an indicated dividend yield of over 17%. However, its actual dividend yield over the past 12 months is much smaller, near 5%. This shows the highly variable nature of the company's dividend, making confidence in the company’s earnings vital to having confidence in its future yield.

Euroseas: Raises Payout as Container Shipping Rates Stay Firm

Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) operates a different model than Frontline as the company owns container ships, which deliver various cargo to ports.

While not as impressive as Frontline's performance, Euroseas has put up solid numbers in 2026, delivering a year-to-date (YTD) return above 20%.

The latest quarter was more about profitability and rate strength than top-line growth. The company called Q1 one of its most profitable quarters in the last 15 years, even though net revenue slipped 1% year-over-year (YOY) to $55.8 million.

Euroseas notes that the conflict in the Middle East and resulting disruptions have helped container shipping markets hold firm in 2026. However, it also says this increases uncertainty in the medium term for the industry.

As the stock performs well, Euroseas is also returning significant capital to shareholders. The company recently issued a 6.7% dividend increase to 80 cents per share. Notably, Euroseas' dividend is much more stable than Frontline’s, having only increased over the past several years. The firm’s next dividend is payable on June 16 to shareholders of record as of the June 9 close. Overall, the stock’s indicated dividend yield now sits at a strong 4.5%.

Additionally, since May 2022, Euroseas has repurchased approximately 6.8% of its outstanding shares. While not a huge amount of buyback spending by any means, this has still added a meaningful tailwind to per-share metrics.

Nordic American: Lifts Dividend After Earnings Spike

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) is another oil tanker name, and like Frontline, the stock has performed very well in 2026. NAT’s total return for the year is above 50%, with the Strait of Hormuz disruption providing similar benefits to the company as to Frontline.

Notably, the company's GAAP EPS came in at 22 cents during its latest quarter. This was a massive increase compared to two cents a year ago and six cents last quarter.

Nordic also moves its dividend on a quarterly basis, although its payout is not always equal to its EPS. That is the case this quarter; however, with Nordic declaring a 22 cents per share dividend, a significant 30% increase. This marks the sixth quarter in a row that Nordic’s dividend has moved up.

Still, its dividend history shows the figure can rise or decline dramatically in a given quarter. The company's next dividend is payable on June 24 to shareholders of record as of the June 10 close. At its current level, the firm’s indicated dividend yield is over 16%. Its actual last 12 months' yield was approximately 8.7%—very high, but far lower than its indicated yield.

Tanker Dividends: High Yield Potential, Hard to Predict

Overall, particularly when it comes to oil tanker and shipping stocks, there are some clear tradeoffs. During periods of very strong earnings, investors can potentially amplify price appreciation with high dividend yields. Still, this positive comes along with the key risk that tanker dividends are not consistent and may drop off quickly. This contrasts with many traditional dividend-growth stocks, where management teams often try to maintain or gradually raise payouts even when earnings soften.

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